Brian Gewirtz Denies Rock Was Unable To Get Into Ring Shape For WrestleMania 39

Brian Gewirtz has shot down the notion that The Rock couldn’t get in ring shape for WrestleMania 39. It had been reported that The Rock had turned down a spot on this year’s show because he didn’t feel he could be ready in time, but left the door open for WrestleMania 40. Speaking with Bill Simmons on his podcast, Gewirtz — who is the SVP of Development at Seven Bucks Productions — shot down that report and said that he knows for sure it’s not accurate.

“I know that it is not the case,” Gewirtz said of the reports that Rock couldn’t get in shape for a match. “That is not the reason, whether it happens or doesn’t happen, I know it’s a line.”

He continued, “Then, it just took a life of it’s own where, all of a sudden, everyone reading it on the internet and Twitter takes it as fact, to the point where Roman goes on the Tonight Show and tells Jimmy Fallon, ‘I understand Rock made a statement and doesn’t have time to get into ring shape.’ I’m watching this like, ‘What? What statement? Show me the statement. There is no statement.’ This is a quote that some stooge reported to a wrestling insider newsletter and now it’s written in granite and stone. That’s the stuff that drives me nuts.”