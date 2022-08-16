Brian Gewirtz Discusses the Real-Life Heat Between The Rock & John Cena

– During a recent interview with the Under the Ropes podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz discussed the real-life tension between The Rock and John Cena heading into their angle and matchups at WrestleMania Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brian Gewirtz, former WWE writer, and current creative partner of Johnson, recently spoke with the “Under The Ropes” podcast about the series of WrestleMania main events that involved Cena and The Rock’s heated three-year feud. “That was a journey, to work on that angle for three years with both of them,” Gewirtz said, noting that one “never truly know[s] how something is gonna go.”

Brian Gewirtz on The Rock and John Cena not being on the same page in the beginning: “Obviously Rock vs. Cena, on paper that’s box office, and in reality that’s box office, but the fact of the matter is they weren’t on the same page on the beginning, and it was real life animosity between them that obviously has since dissipated, and they’re really good friends now.”

Gewirtz on how things were heated between Cena and The Rock: “It was heated. I was literally in the middle of them in rooms, trying to be like ‘You guys, if you just got to know each other you’d be such great friends.'”

On what sparked the heat between the two: “It started with an interview that John had done in the UK. Whatever the language that he used it rubbed Dwayne the wrong way,” Gewirtz said, recalling “some simmering tension from the very beginning.”

The Rock and John Cena would go on to face each other for the first time at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, which The Rock won. John Cena later won their rematch at WrestleMania 29 the following year.