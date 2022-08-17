Brian Gewirtz On Favorite Storylines He Helped Write In WWE, Memorable Steve Austin & Kurt Angle Segments

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Brian Gewirtz discussed his favorite storylines he helped write in WWE, the memorable Steve Austin and Kurt Angle segments in 2001, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brian Gewirtz on his favorite storylines he helped write in WWE: “For me, the Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels long-term storyline that we did in the mid-2000s was one of my favorites because it was something that, from a personal ego standpoint, nobody thought I would be able to do it because, ‘He’s the guy with the five-second poses. What’s he doing a serious storyline with Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho that spans multiple pay-per-views and involves Shawn’s wife?’ Truly serious stuff. I was able to collaborate with Shawn, who I wasn’t close to really prior to that angle, and Chris, who I was [close to] and Michael Hayes on the action and truly get in the weeds and work on something. Maybe that and the slow burn of Batista leaving Evolution were things I was able to contribute to and was happy with. Short-term storylines, I have so many great memories. Whether it’s all the Booker T and Goldust stuff that we did, or all the Rock concert stuff that we did.”

On the memorable Steve Austin and Kurt Angle segments in 2001: “It’s funny, and I’m not saying this just to “put myself over,” but after Kurt was hurt and Steve was hurt, I did propose to Vince [McMahon] the ‘let’s keep them on TV and put them together in these backstage vignettes.’ I wasn’t on hand to produce them because that was Vince producing them and sometimes Bruce [Prichard] producing them, but I would outline them out. Obviously, Kurt and Steve had so much input because you just let them go. I was watching from afar and had so much fun watching those vignettes go down. That was just magical. I know there was a segment of the audience where it was, ‘What are these two ticket sellers doing in cowboys hats and doing ridiculous things?’ Both of them were hurt. You don’t want them on TV at all? This is an entertainment show. Let’s have some entertainment on it. Like Booker T and Goldust, sometimes you put two people together and it’s just magic from the get-go, and that’s what it was with Kurt and Steve.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.