Brian Gewirtz Says John Cena Was ‘Always Happy To Collaborate’ On Promos

John Cena wrote a number of his own promos, but Brian Gewirtz says he was always up to collaborate. Gewirtz,a former writer for WWE, was asked by a fan whether Cena had his own writer or if he did his own promos, and said that Cena did them himself but was happy to work with other people.

Gewirtz wrote:

“As I recall @JohnCena came up with a great deal of his promos himself, especially his early raps but he was always happy to collaborate and take any and all suggestions to make a segment better. Except the time he wrote “JBL is poopy” on @JCLayfield’s limo. That was all him.”

The moment Gewirtz is referencing was a famously disliked moment when Cena spray-painted the phrase on JBL’s limo on a July 2008 episode of Raw.