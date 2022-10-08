Brian Gewirtz on If He Could Still Handle Writing for Wrestling Today

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz discussed potentially returning to wrestling and if he could still write for a wrestling product today. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brian Gewirtz on if he could still write for wrestling today: “It’s like working a muscle, a little bit. Your promo muscle, as a writer, in terms of getting into the swing of things again. ‘Cause I’ve had, occasionally, some talent at WWE give me a call and say ‘Hey, what’s a good line I can say to this person?’ Not often, but every now and then. … And then I start thinking about it, and then that muscle starts, you know, working again. And then all of a sudden I’ve written like a 10-minute promo and I’m sending it to the person.”

Gewirtz on usually showing up for The Rock’s wrestling appearances: “In fact, I’m going to ‘Raw’ in Brooklyn on Monday because I’m gonna be back in New York because of [the] … Black Adam premiere. Whenever I show up to WWE nowadays, the first response from everybody is ‘Oh my God, is The Rock here?'”

On if he’d ever return to wrestling: “It never truly leaves my psyche or goes away. … I don’t ever really envision myself in that position as a job again but, you know, as they say in the wrestling business, ‘you never say never.'”