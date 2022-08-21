Brian Gewirtz On Writing Roman Reigns Line Into Young Rock, The Rock’s Reaction

Brian Gewirtz is a writer and producer on Young Rock, and he recently talked about the line that teased a possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns match. The season two episode “What Business?” featured a depiction of a young Reigns who says he wants to wrestle Rock, leading to Rock saying that “the world is not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania.”

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Gewirtz discussed the inclusion of the line and Rock’s reaction to it. You can see the highlights below:

On the line in the show: “I threw out that line. There were a lot of lines in there that did not have WrestleMania implications going into it. We also knew that it was a possibility and anything could happen. It’s not like the WWE in 2022 or 2023 as it relates to WrestleMania.”

On Rock’s reaction to the line: “I remember running it by Dwayne and he said, ‘I don’t know if the match is going to happen.’ Maybe it does or maybe it doesn’t, but it’s certainly a cool moment in the ‘Young Rock’ universe. If it does happen, then you know that little clip is going to be in the big video package so it works either way. That’s how I see it.”