Brian Gewirtz On Vince McMahon’s Retirement From a Creative Perspective, Triple H Taking Over

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz says it’s likely a “really interesting” time in the company with Triple H taking over creative. Gewirtz, who is the former head writer for the company, recently spoke with Ariel Helwani and weighed in on Vince McMahon’s exit and how things are likely to change. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Vince McMahon’s retirement: “From just the creative writer mindset of the WWE creative team, this is gonna be really, really interesting now. No person is greater than the company … Someone’s gotta step up to the table.”

On Triple H’s NXT experience boosting the chances of NXT talent becoming main roster stars: “If you’re head of creative and you don’t know what they’ve done on NXT, it’s just gonna be hard to write to their strengths. That’s been met with different, varying levels of success.”