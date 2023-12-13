Brian Gewirtz Questions WWE Staff Leaking Backstage Details

As previously reported, there was no producer listed for the segment between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. When reacting to the news, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz questioned why people in the company are leaking backstage details like producer lists.

He wrote: “This is so stupid. When there’s no physicality, there’s no producer assigned to segment. Been that way forever. Doesn’t mean there’s not a writer working with talent. The bigger question: why is anyone within the company sharing scripts/rundowns with anyone outside the company?”