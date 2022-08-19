Brian Gewirtz Recalls Vince McMahon Getting ‘Heated’ After Risque Ric Flair Promo

Brian Gewirtz has seen a lot behind the scenes in WWE, and he recently recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to a brow-raising line in a Ric Flair promo. Gewirtz spoke with AdFreeShows promoting his new book and recalled a Flair promo on WWE TV in Madison Square Garden that the now-former WWE CEO and Chairman felt crossed the line and caused him to tighten up on wrestlers going off script. Gewirtz said on the Vince McMahon and Ric Flair incident (per Wrestling Inc):

“There might have been an incident in Madison Square Garden once when Ric Flair went off script that got Vince a little heated about what he had said and said, ‘Dammit, from then on, I need to know what every single talent is going to be saying going out there.’ That was in Madison Square Garden with lots of corporate sponsors and when he said [that he has made virgins bleed] there was, there was a noticeable shift in the amount of approval process growing from that point.”

The promo took place on the October 4, 2004 episode of Raw. The line was edited out of the episode on WWE Network.