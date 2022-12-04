wrestling / News

Brian Gewirtz Remembers Storylines Discussed During His Time In WWE, Including A Midlife Crisis Angle for Vince McMahon

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz mentioned storylines discussed during his time in the company. That included one in which the Mr. McMahon character has a midlife crisis.

He wrote: “Things “discussed” in my time at wwe:

Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs

Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son

Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened.

Wyatt replied: “Yes. Yes it did.

