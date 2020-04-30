Brian Gewirtz Reveals A Writer Once Pitched An Idea For Vince McMahon To Kill Hornswoggle

In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that a member of the creative team once pitched a storyline idea in WWE for Vince McMahon to ‘kill’ Hornswoggle. Hornswoggle was once revealed to be McMahon’s son, before it was later revealed that he was actually Finlay’s son.

The idea reads: “Hornswoggle Dilemma: Have Vince say to HS that we’re going for a ride as Vince stuffs HS into a pillow case. Have a camera standing on a bridge and the audience sees Vince throw HS out the window of his limousine and over the bridge railing. HS plummets to his death. I know it’s morbidly and highly unlikely ever to be used, but I think it’s something that a fed up Mr. McMahon could resort to after trying for so long to get rid of him.”

Gewirtz wrote on Twitter: “Nowadays evenings are reserved for finally cleaning out closet. I don’t know which writer came up with this nearly 13 years ago and I can pretty much guarantee it didn’t make it to Vince but you got to admire someone who swings for the fences.”

— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) April 30, 2020

