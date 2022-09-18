Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.

“Ronda is like me,” Gewirtz said. “This is probably the only main similarity that we have because I have never broken anybody’s arm. We both idolize Roddy Piper, as millions of people did. So, I like what she’s doing, as far as the color scheme and the logo and the outfit and all that… She’s paying homage to Roddy but she’s not trying to be Roddy… She’s not trying to hit people with coconuts, she’s not trying to steal any of the catchphrases or anything.”