Brian Gewirtz Recalls ‘Spirited Debates’ With Vince McMahon About Cheap Heat
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has recalled having many “spirited” conversations with Vince McMahon on the topic of cheap heat. Gewirtz, who was WWE’s head writer for several years and now is the Senior Vice President of Development for The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, posted to Twitter in response to a post from fellow WWE Creative alum Kazeem Famuyide that recalled the clip of Elias and Kevin Owens getting resoundingly booed after they mocked Seattle for losing their NBA franchise in the Sonics.
Gewirtz posted, “Got into many, shall we say ‘spirited debates’ with Vince about ‘cheap heat’ and agree it can be a lazy crutch when overdone or non-organic but when it’s done right, it’s a thing of beauty. Nice @Kazeem!”
Famuyide and Gewirtz had a bit more conversation after that post, as you can see below:
