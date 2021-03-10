Brian Gewirtz Thinks Vince McMahon Still Has the ‘Mad Genius’ Within Him

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who is currently the SVP of Television at The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Studios. He’s also an executive producer on Young Rock. Gewirtz discussed the casting of Vince McMahon for the show, and he also addressed criticisms of McMahon being out of touch with current times. Below are some highlights.

Gewirtz on casting Adam Ray as Vince McMahon: “It was a lot of fun. Adam Ray is a very, very skilled comedian/actor and we hired him. He does a huge standup and I got to know down here and it was great putting him into Vince’s suit — circa-1982 Vince suits, of course. It’s an interesting time because Vince… He’s on the cusp of taking over but he hadn’t taken over yet. So he’s still working for his dad. We wanted to make sure his office… I don’t want to like spoil anything, but there’s posters in the office that both current Vince and [Dwayne Johnson] himself would definitely appreciate. DJ actually making a lot of suggestions for it.”

His thoughts on people who think Vince McMahon has lost his touch: “I would say to anyone…the snarky ones who sit back and go, ‘The old man’s lost it,’ or ‘He’s not attached,’ or what have you, I would say you don’t mean Vince. I think the best example is us sitting around the room one day and then, almost at the top of his head, he pitches the entire Nexus angle — if you recall from 2010 when all the NXT guys turned on [John] Cena and stripped the ring. It was very, very highly buzzed about. It just seemed like maybe the idea did percolate in his head, but he verbalized it for the first time in the meeting. We were all looking at each other like, ‘Wow, that was absolutely amazing.’ He might not be up on the latest social trends or whatever, but the mad genius still exists and probably always will.”