Brian Gewirtz Recalls Arguing WIth Vince McMahon About WWE’s Switch to PG

Brian Gewirtz was not a fan of WWE’s switch to PG content, and he recently recalled arguing with Vince McMahon over it. The company shifted its focus to PG content in July of 2008, and Gewirtz spoke about the switch during an interview on The Masked Man Show. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On arguing with Vince McMahon about the switch: “It said PG era, but really it was the G era. I remember getting into an argument with him [Vince McMahon] … I had someone write, ‘I don’t even give a damn,’ and he says, ‘God, you can’t say damn, we’re PG,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, that’s my argument, too. We are PG, that’s why it’s not something else.'”

On pointing out that Ron Simmons said ‘damn’: “But we literally have a character who only says ‘Damn!’ and his t-shirt that says ‘Damn!’ on the exact same show. He’s [McMahon] like, ‘Oh that’s different, that’s his thing.'”