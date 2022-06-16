Brian Hebner Announces He Is Retiring From Pro Wrestling

In the latest episode of his Refin’ It Up podcast (via Wrestling Inc), referee Brian Hebner announced that he is retiring from wrestling and Slammiversary will be his last show.

He said: “I am announcing that I am going to retire from professional wrestling as a full-time referee. This has nothing to do with anybody making me mad or making me angry, this is a move I am making about personal decisions. [Slammiversary] weekend will be my last full-time wrestling gig, I guess. I’m a single dad doing the best I can and it’s hard to be that guy when you’re on the road and missing so many things and I remember how much my son missed and it’s kind of a way of giving back to my family. But yeah, that is going to be my last show. I will finish out the day after which will be the TV tapings.“