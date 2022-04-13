Brian Hebner Believes the Montreal Screwjob Was a Work, Wants His Dad & Uncle in WWE Hall of Fame

Count Brian Hebner among those who consider the Montreal Screwjob to be a work. The Impact Wrestling referee, whose father Earl was a central figure in the infamous Survivor Series 1997 incident, appeared on The Angle Podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On believing the Montreal Screwjob was a work: “I thought it was a work the whole time, and still do to this day. I think it was one done exactly properly done. I just don’t believe it really worked out the way we are told. I know my dad’s end is true, but I don’t think that’s the way it went. I think it was worked.”

On the current state of refereeing: “Nowadays the refs today are trying to get their own s**t in, trying to get their own spots in. No one is paying a ticket to sit their ass in a seat for you. Nobody is paying a dollar to see you do anything in that ring. They may respect what you do, but they are not paying to see you.”

On his dad and uncle deserving to be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “I would love to see my uncle and dad get what they deserve, that being going into the Hall of Fame. That’s the biggest, the most epic place to go. I think they deserve it and there’s nobody on this planet who can tell me why they shouldn’t. For them, that would be the chapter that would make a lot of people happy, including them.”