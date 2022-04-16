Brian James and Eric Bischoff React Negatively To ‘Crown of Thorns’ Spot on AEW Rampage

During last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, there was a spot during the match between Adam Cole and Hangman Page in which Page wrapped barbed wire around the head of Cole before hitting the Deadeye through the table. People online claimed it was a reference to the ‘Crown of Thorns’ placed on Jesus Christ’s head during his crucifixion. Several acted as if they were offended, particularly because the spot happened on Good Friday. Two of those people were Eric Bischoff and Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James.

Bischoff wrote: “You find this funny? I’m not offended by what happened on @AEW. If you noticed, didn’t even tag them in my post. My question was specific to a post someone made about a religious holiday. I find it curious how those who profess to be socially conscious are comfortable mocking religion.”

James added: “Would it be ok if they mocked ANY other religion?”