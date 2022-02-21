Brian James Files For Trademarks of ‘Road Dogg BG James’

PWInsider reports that Brian James filed for new trademarks for the name ‘Road Dogg BG James’ for entertainment services and merchandise.

-G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

-G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.