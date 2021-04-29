wrestling / News
Brian James Returned To Work With This Week’s NXT
April 29, 2021 | Posted by
Last month, it was reported that Brian James was hospitalized for a heart attack, but it was eventually ruled he had no blockages and was able to return home. PWInsider reports that the Road Dogg is back to work at NXT, as he was back to his normal position backstage at this week’s taping.
He had previously attended some of the tapings virtually, but Tuesday was his first night being back in person at the Capitol Wrestling Center.
