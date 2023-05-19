Brian Kendrick On How He Ended Up Training Ronda Rousey Before She Joined WWE

Brian Kendrick trained Ronda Rousey before she ended up joining WWE, and he recently discussed how that came about. Kendrick was a guest on the Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast and talked about how Rousey contacted him after being recommended by Roderick Strong.

“The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong’s wife [Marina Shafir] and Ronda go way back,” Kendrick said (per Wrestling Inc). “So, Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, Roddy said, ‘Spanky lives out in LA,’ and so I get a text from Ronda Rousey. She reached out to me and we started training.”

Rousey signed with WWE in 2017 and has had two runs as Smackdown Women’s Champion, plus one as Raw Women’s Championship.