Brian Kendrick Weighs In On the Briscoes’ Legacy & Place In History

Brian Kendrick recently shared his thoughts on the Briscoes’ legacy for tag team wrestling and how they will hold a place in history. Kendrick was a guest on Armbars & Sidebars and talked about the team’s importance to tag team wrestling and what their legacy is following Jay Briscoe’s tragic passing earlier this year. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On The Briscoes’ legacy: “At least out of the tragedy, if nothing else, then it solidified some sort of infamy, I don’t know if that’s the right word. Now, now there’s a legacy, right? It’s because the story is done, now we can say ‘Wow what a great story’ and now it will be the tale of how these guys were underappreciated. They got to have a few great matches towards the end, which is nice, but yeah, it’s going to be a sad tale of what could have been.”

On the team’s place in wrestling history: “They will now be sought after by wrestlers forever, and they should have been. As far as tag team wrestlers go, teams don’t stay together like that, that’s incredible. So, now they will go down, as they should have anyways, but I think this makes it without question that they’ll go down as guys that will be studied.”