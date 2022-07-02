Brian Kendrick on What WWE Knew About His Older Controversial Comments When He Returned in 2016

– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick discussed his past controversial comments that resurfaced before he was originally supposed to debut in AEW earlier this year. During the Q&A session, Kendrick indicated that WWE was aware of some of his past conspiracy theory comments and had “already investigated” them when he returned to the company in 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brian Kendrick on if WWE knew about his conspiracy comments before he was re-signed in 2016: “They talked to me, ‘Don’t talk about conspiracy theories. ‘Yeah, sure, not a problem.’ That was it, never talked about them again and they were fine to re-sign me.”

On if he’d be able to return to WWE after asking for his release: “I asked for my release, they gave it to me. ‘Now you want to come crawling back?’ Well, yeah, I don’t see them wanting me to come back anytime soon. They were insulted, I would imagine, in some respect,” he said. “But the truth is I wanted to wrestle and I wasn’t given that opportunity anymore in WWE.”