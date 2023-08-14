Brian Kendrick Says Shawn Michaels Is The ‘Perfect Template’ For American Wrestling

In an interview with VOC Nation’s In The Room (via Wrestling Inc/a>), Brian Kendrick had high praise for Shawn Michaels, calling him the ‘perfect template’ for an American wrestler. Kendrick was trained by Michaels.

He said: “He’s the best. As far as the American style of modern pro wrestling, I think he’s the perfect template. So it was amazing. On top of that, I was a fan of his work. Not just an admirer of what he does, but I enjoyed it, too. So yeah, if I could’ve picked anybody to train under, it would have been Shawn Michaels, and I was lucky enough for that to happen.“