Brian Kendrick On Who He Wants His Last Opponent To Be, Says It’s About The Story

Brian Kendrick may not be ending his wrestling career any time soon, but he recently talked about who he’d like to have his final match with. Kendrick appeared on Reffin It Up With Brian Hebner and was asked who he would want to face in his retirement match.

“”I don’t know what it would be because I’d want it to be whatever the most romantic is,” Kendrick said (per Fightful). “What’s the most beautiful story? An easy one is Bryan Danielson because we started together. That’s who I always pictured my last match being against. Could it be against someone who trained me like (William) Regal or Shawn Michaels or Regal’s son [Charlie Dempsey]? Do I have my last match putting over the son of my mentor, that’s really romantic.”

He continued, “Ilja Dragunov is a guy who I’m absolutely dying to wrestle. My favorite person to wrestle is Rich Swann, so do I have it against my favorite guy to work? I want to think hard on it, but it would have to be the most romantic.”