– Brian Kendrick took to social media to announce that he will be taking a leave of absence from the ring. Kendrick wrestled last week on 205 Live, losing to Mansoor.

It’s been 3 years since my last #Cruiserweight Title opportunity. Since then, it has become evident that nobody on @WWE205Live understands nor respects the road that I paved for them. Therefore I am taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring. @WWE #205live pic.twitter.com/MJftDpQl1F — Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) November 15, 2019