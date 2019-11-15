wrestling / News
Brian Kendrick Announces He’s Taking A Leave Of Absence From The Ring
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Brian Kendrick took to social media to announce that he will be taking a leave of absence from the ring. Kendrick wrestled last week on 205 Live, losing to Mansoor.
It’s been 3 years since my last #Cruiserweight Title opportunity. Since then, it has become evident that nobody on @WWE205Live understands nor respects the road that I paved for them. Therefore I am taking an indefinite leave of absence from the ring. @WWE #205live pic.twitter.com/MJftDpQl1F
— Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) November 15, 2019
