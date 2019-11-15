wrestling / News

Brian Kendrick Announces He’s Taking A Leave Of Absence From The Ring

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Brian Kendrick

– Brian Kendrick took to social media to announce that he will be taking a leave of absence from the ring. Kendrick wrestled last week on 205 Live, losing to Mansoor.

