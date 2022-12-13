Brian Kendrick Recalls WWE Unforgiven Scramble Match, Says It Was a ‘Real High Point’

Brian Kendrick was unofficially the interim WWE Champion for a few minutes thanks to the the scramble match at Unforgiven, and he recently looked back at the match. The WWE Championship Scramble took place in September of 2008 and saw Kendrick, Triple H Jeff Hardy, Montel Vontavious Porter and Shelton Benjamin compete for the title. Kendrick got a pinfall early on in the match to temporarily win the title, though Triple H was the champion when the match ended and all temporary champions during the match were not officially recognized.

During a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, Kendrick commented on the match as a “high point” for his career, noting that it was “fun” but not one of his favorite matches he’s done.

“It was fun,” Kendrick said of the bout (per Wrestling Inc). “It was a great moment for me, a real high point. It was cool, it was thrilling, the match itself felt like a lot of fun. I might’ve watched it back twice, but that would be at the most. I might’ve watched it back once whereas the match with Rich Swann, where I lost the 205 Live belt — which was more recent — I’ve watched it back more. It was a great moment, but it wasn’t necessarily my favorite match.”