– Brian Knobbs was a guest of Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast. In the interview, Knobbs discussed Bret Hart being attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights:

On The Attack: “That just shows you how idiotic some fans can be. That just shows you how much of a class act Bret Hart is and the whole Hart family that he got back up to finish off the speech and didn’t let that bother him. I thought it was real classless. If anybody they should have attacked, it should have been like Honky Tonk Man or maybe Brutus,” Knobbs joked.

On The Nasty Boys Possibly Going Into The Hall Of Fame: “People say it every year, and when it comes, it will be the crowning of the icing on the cake for our legacy that we finally made it to the WWE HOF and all of the hard work we did for the last 34 years paid off.”

On The Nasty Boys vs. Hart Foundation & Harlem Heat Bouts: “It was such an honor because it was that match at WrestleMania VII that really stamped the Nasty Boys legacy…. It turned out to be one of the greatest matches and Bret even said that was one of the best tag team matches he and Jim ever had. They were young when we were wrestling them and we had a good run with them for over a year, year-and-a-half. It was good to see them go in as well because they’ve been friends with us for a long, long time. So, two tag teams that helped us and build out Nasty Boys legacy were the Hart Foundation and Harlem Heat”