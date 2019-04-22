Brian Knobbs Shares a Story of a Wild Night Drinking With Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon

– During an appearance on wrestlinginc.com’s podcast, WINCLY, Brian Knobbs spoke about Ric Flair, his surprise birthday party and the fact that he no longer drinks. Highlights are below:

On one of his favorite stories of when he went out drinking for a wild night with Flair, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon: “Ric left his [credit card] there and he got charged for everything – the tables that were broken and the glasses. The bill was like $5,000…. It was all in good fun and back in the day, no grudges were held. The next day or two we were back joking again and having a good time in another city.”

On Flair not being able to drink anymore: “He’s the same. I’m in that situation too. You can only live the life of a Rolling Stone for so long and after a while it catches up to you. You don’t need alcohol and all that other crap to have a good time because you are you and Ric Flair is Ric Flair. When you’re around him, Ric tells the best stories in the world and he’s one of my best friends along with Hulk. They’re just good people. I’m proud to say that some of the G.O.A.T.s are good friends of mine. There’s Ric, there’s Hulk, Bret Hart, Stone Cold, The Rock… they’re all really good friends of mine.”

On being at Flair’s surprise 70th birthday party in Atlanta: “It was one of the best surprise parties I’ve ever been at. Everybody was there…It was well overdue because he deserves every accolade he gets because he is the GOAT,” Knobbs said of Flair. “He was doing hour broadways with everybody back in the day. If you’re not in the wrestling business, you don’t know how hard that is. But that’s hard to do.”