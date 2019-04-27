Brian Knobbs Says Hulk Hogan Doesn’t Have A Racist Bone In His Body

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Knobbs spoke about the racist comments Hulk Hogan was caught making that got him fired from WWE and claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer ‘doesn’t have a racist bone in his body’. Here are highlights:

On Hogan’s racist comments: “A lot of things were taken out of proportion and things that shouldn’t have been taped and no one should ever say that word. It’s beyond disrespectful and hurtful and horrifying to even use that. A lot of people make mistakes and you’re given second chances for a reason. There ain’t a racist bone in his body and I can say the same thing. No way he’s racist at all. Thank God there weren’t cell phones when me and [Jerry] Sags were wrestling or we would have had a job with WWF for about a day or two. We would have been fired.”

On WWE bringing Hogan back: “He deserved to be back a long time before that but today’s everybody politically correct. But he needs to be there because he was one of the guys who started everything back in the day – him and Vince, Piper is another one.”

On the Nasty Boys in the Hall of Fame: “It would really be a great honor if that would happen. If it doesn’t, life goes on and maybe the following year. But it would be a great spot to happen in Tampa Bay.”