Brian Knobbs Says He Knows Hulk Hogan Will Be Back With WWE Eventually

– Brian Knobbs spoke with WZ for a news interview discussing Hulk Hogan eventually returning to WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On Hulk Hogan appearing at the Andre The Giant documentary premiere: “I saw he was out there and I thought he should be out there. I think it’s great. He’s told me so many great stories about him and Andre and the matches they had over the years. Even before Hulk and his babyface run he was wrestling Andre back in ’82 when he was a heel. He has a lot of great stories about Andre and he should have been there.”

On a possible return to WWE for Hogan: “I know it, eventually he will be back with WWE. He will be. He’s Hulk Hogan. In this world it’s all about second chances and, in my opinion, I know Hulk and no way would he ever, ever be anything but a genuine person to anyone. He’s not racist or any of that. All of that stuff that was thrown out by the people that know him. He is one of the greatest guys that you will ever meet. The stuff he does for charity and everything else, anybody who really knows him will tell you all of that stuff that was said about him is not true at all. He’s just a genuinely great guy.”

On his reaction to Ultimate Deletion: “Back in the day, we didn’t have things like that but if you go back there was a WCW PPV where we did a junkyard match. It was a bunch of hardcore people that were in there like Sandman, Bam Bam, Fit Finlay and really just all of the WCW hardcore division. We had a battle royal out in the junkyard and some people got pretty badly cut up because it was all real. I thought it turned out pretty good for what it was. It was a junkyard hardcore match in an actual junkyard in Fort Lauderdale. It was WCW Bash At The Beach 1999. Dusty was handling the junkyard match so he was on site giving us our timing and letting us know this, that and the other. That was his ordeal.”