Brian Lawler Arrested In Memphis

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Brian Lawler (the son of wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler and known professionally as Brian Christopher), was arrested at the Hampton Inn on Peabody Place in Memphis. The manager of the hotel flagged down police and told police that two people had stayed in a room without paying. Lawler and Terry Teague used a company credit card to stay in the hotel. When the Hampton Inn went to charge the card, there were insufficient funds to pay the bill. They didn’t have the funds to cover the bill so they were arrested and charged with Theft of Services, $1000 or less.