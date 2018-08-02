Quantcast

 

Brian Lawler Tribute Show to Air This Weekend on Classic Memphis Wrestling

August 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A tribute episode for the late Brian Lawler will air this weekend on Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling. Jerry Lawler posted to Twitter to reveal the news, as you can see below. Brian Lawler passed away this past weekend at the age of forty-six.

The series has been made available on YouTube after the episodes air, so the tribute episode should follow suit.

