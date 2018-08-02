wrestling / News
Brian Lawler Tribute Show to Air This Weekend on Classic Memphis Wrestling
August 2, 2018
– A tribute episode for the late Brian Lawler will air this weekend on Jerry Lawler’s Classic Memphis Wrestling. Jerry Lawler posted to Twitter to reveal the news, as you can see below. Brian Lawler passed away this past weekend at the age of forty-six.
The series has been made available on YouTube after the episodes air, so the tribute episode should follow suit.
Thanks to CW30 for this special tribute show to my son, Brian Christopher, Grandmaster Sexay, this Saturday morning at 11am. https://t.co/sF6gwYYux0
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 3, 2018