Brian Lee Set For The Big Event in November

Brian Lee is set to make his first appearance in quite some time at The Big Event in November. Rack Attack Promotions has announced that Lee will appear at the show, making his first appearance in years.

Lee is best remembered as a member of the Triple Threat in ECW as well as Ted DiBiase’s Undertaker doppleganger fromo 1994. He was also part of DOA as Chainz.

The Big Event takes place on November 13th in New York City.