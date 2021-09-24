wrestling / News
Brian Lee Set For The Big Event in November
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
Brian Lee is set to make his first appearance in quite some time at The Big Event in November. Rack Attack Promotions has announced that Lee will appear at the show, making his first appearance in years.
Lee is best remembered as a member of the Triple Threat in ECW as well as Ted DiBiase’s Undertaker doppleganger fromo 1994. He was also part of DOA as Chainz.
The Big Event takes place on November 13th in New York City.
More Trending Stories
- More On Attendance For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, How Much Merchandise Was Sold
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- WWE Removes References to Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Following Mainstream Coverage
- Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam