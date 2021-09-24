wrestling / News

Brian Lee Set For The Big Event in November

September 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Lee The Big Event

Brian Lee is set to make his first appearance in quite some time at The Big Event in November. Rack Attack Promotions has announced that Lee will appear at the show, making his first appearance in years.

Lee is best remembered as a member of the Triple Threat in ECW as well as Ted DiBiase’s Undertaker doppleganger fromo 1994. He was also part of DOA as Chainz.

The Big Event takes place on November 13th in New York City.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Lee, The Big Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading