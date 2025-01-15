– During a recent appearance on Refin’ It Up, TNA Wrestler Brian Myers discussed the camaraderie in TNA’s locker room being irreplaceable and how the talents leaving the company soon might be getting bigger paychecks, but they won’t get the same feeling of camaraderie that they have in TNA. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Myers on the camaraderie in the TNA locker room: “The term family gets thrown around in wrestling a little too much, I think. I heard it for years, but it never really rang true or felt true. This is real. I don’t need to say a particular name, but you can have your guesses, but I’m pretty sure a talent is leaving this weekend.”

On talents who are leaving TNA this weekend: “There’s gonna be some sad, wet eyes, some tears. It’s a big deal. Then you see when people do leave, they’re crying because they know what they’re walking away from. They might be getting a bigger paycheck, but certainly the feeling that they get of the camaraderie is almost irreplaceable.”

On how he’s having the most fun of his career now: “I’ve been wrestling [for 21 years], and this has been the most fun. It’s a treat to go to work sometimes, work with my friends, work with people that I love and appreciate. Nothing comes easy to TNA. We fight for everything, every little pat on the back, we gotta fight for, so I appreciate it.”

As previously reported, Jordynne Grace’s final dates with TNA are reportedly scheduled for this weekend.