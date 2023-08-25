Brian Myers Has Enjoyed Tagging With Moose: ‘He’s A Star’

Brian Myers has been teaming up with Moose as of late, and he’s very much enjoying the experience. Myers recently spoke with Sam Roberts and praised the Impact World Champion who has become his tag team partner.

“I didn’t know Moose going into Impact Wrestling,” Myers said (per Fightful). “We’ve just had a very hello, goodbye relationship for like two plus years and then we did the Jericho cruise and our wives started hanging out, which forced us to mingle more than ever and we really hit it off and we didn’t even pitch it, IMPACT came up with us being a team. It’s this weird thing where we were already hitting it off as friends and now we’re like really good friends and I love tagging with him. I think he’s extremely talented, and he’s a star. He’s a star, for sure.”