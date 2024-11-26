– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, TNA wrestler Brian Myers discussed The Hardys returning to TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Myers on The Hardys returning to TNA: “It’s awesome, and it’s a testament to our management. It’s a testament to everyone behind the scenes. It’s a testament to the roster working their asses off. I think Matt and Jeff Hardy coming in has really exploded our attendance because these guys are just proven rock stars of pro wrestling.”

On why The Hardys fit into TNA: “It doesn’t matter what your fandom is, they’re gonna fit it. They’re Attitude Era stars, they’re Ruthless Aggression stars, they’re modern-day stars, so you know who they are, and it’s really made a big difference in our houses, and it just keeps going up and up, and it’s a great time to be a part of TNA.”