Brian Myers Files To Trademark ‘The System’

Fightful reports that on November 11, TNA Wrestling’s Brian Myers filed to trademark ‘The System’ for entertainment and merchandise. The System is the name of his faction in TNA with Moose, JDC and Eddie & Alisha Edwards.

