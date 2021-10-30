wrestling / News
Brian Myers Files Trademark For ‘Most Professional Wrestler’
Impact Wrestling’s Brian Myers has filed a trademark for his nickname. Fightful reports that Myers filed an application on October 25th to trademark “The Most Professional Wrestler,” which he’s been using since he was released from WWE.
The description of the trademark reads:
Mark For: THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and action figure collecting; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and action figure collecting; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and action figure collecting for entertainment purposes.
