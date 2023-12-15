Brian Myers Recalls Putting Together Hardcore Blindfold Match With Jake Something

Brian Myers recently looked back at his Hardcore Blindfold match against Jake Something at Hardcore Justice 2021. The two faced off on the PPV with Something getting the win, and Myers spoke with Fightful’s Overbooked podcast about embracing the challenge of making that match work.

“It was fun,” he said of the bout. “Sometimes, you have a regular match and it is what it is. This time, your brain has to go overtime to be like, ‘How can this make the most sense but also be entertaining and fun?’ There is a lot put into it in that sense and also, there were no freakin’ people there. Challenging, right? But I enjoy that. Something different. You come in, you’re not doing the same old thing, you’re doing something different and getting the wheels spinning. I enjoy that as a performer.”

He continued, “I took it as a challenge, and I feel like, I’m sure not a lot of people saw it because it was during the pandemic, but it’s something I’m proud of and at the end of the day it was a lot of fun. Jake Something is incredibly talented and it was incredible to be in there with.”