Various News: Brian Myers & Heath Go On New Toy Hunt, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

– Brian Myers and Heath Miller went on a toy hunt in Kentucky for a new Major Pod Network video. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Brian takes Heath to a vintage antique and toy mall in Kentucky before an impact taping! This place has everything and a LARGE wrestling selection. This is how Heath preps for a WORLD title match!”

– Thunder Rosa shared her latest vlog online, titled “The Frankenstein Episode” which you can see below: