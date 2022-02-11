wrestling / News
Impact News: Brian Myers Comments On Match With W. Morrissey, Hard to Kill 2022 Now On Impact! Plus
– Brian Myers had a brutal match with W. Morrissey on last night’s Impact Wrestling, and he took to social media to react to it. Thursday night’s episode saw Myers lose a No Disqualification match to Morrissey, getting pinned after taking two powerbombs into a mess of tacks on the floor.
Myers posted to Twitter with photos of his tack-covered body, posting:
“I think I’m done with @IMPACTWRESTLING”
I think I’m done with @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/wOrak26z9U
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) February 11, 2022
– January’s Hard to Kill 2022 is now available to watch on Impact! Plus for subscribers. The show saw Moose defend the Impact World Title against Matt Cardona & W. Morrissey, Mickie James battle Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship, and more.
