Various News: Brian Myers & Matt Cardona Remember Pat Patterson, Pat McAfee On Learning the Ropes
– A new clip from the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast features Brian Myers & Matt Cardona remembering the late Pat Patterson. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“On the most recent episode of the podcast Brian, Matt and Mark discuss some memories from their time being around Pat Patterson.”
– A video from the Swerve City Podcast features Pat McAfee discussing how he has had a ring at his house for years and had learned a little bit of the ropes before he got involved with WWE:
