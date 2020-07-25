wrestling / News

Brian Myers & Matt Cardona Reveal New Exclusive Figures and Draft Their Own Fig Fed

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers

– The Major WF Podcast revealed some images of some upcoming planned exclusive figures. Brian Myers and Matt Cardona also took part in a Figure Federation Draft. You can check out those videos below.


