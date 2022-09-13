Brian Myers on When He Will Start Thinking About His Legacy

– During a recent edition of the Gimme a Hull Yeah! Wrestling Podcast, Impact Wrestling star and Digital Media Champion Brian Myers discussed his legacy in wrestling and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Myers on thinking about his legacy in wrestling: “Not at the moment, not something I’m thinking about. My five-year-old daughter just started to take interest in wrestling when she previously hadn’t, and she’s been asking me so many questions. One of them she asked recently was when I was going to stop wrestling. I was like, I don’t want to stop until I’m at least 50, and even then I’ll assess the situation. I’ve got a long ways to go before I start thinking about my legacy. Ultimately, what’s important to me is the respect of my colleagues. That’s kind of it.”

On wanting to accomplish a world title reign: “The last thing for me, and I have accomplished so much and I have a lot on my bucket list. It’s tough, sometimes promoters will hit me up for an Indie show, ‘what do you want to do?’ I’d rather be home with my wife and kids at this point, but I do think that a Brian Myers world title reign is the last thing. That’s it.”