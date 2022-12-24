Brian Myers On The Origin Of The Edgeheads, How Much They Learned From Edge

On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including how he and Matt Cardona got their program with Edge. Check out some of the highlights:

On floundering on the main roster: “Literally, [Matt Cardona and I] are 22, and we’re on the main roster. Whatever plans they had for us never happened. There was no plans for us and we were just drowning. 22 year old kids in a man’s world. We were going to work with “men” and we’re not men yet, we’re just idiots. Nothing for us to do. Floundering.”

On coming up with the idea to join Edge: “We thought this up in the car one night. Edge was a “hello and goodbye guy” to us at the time. That was our whole relationship. See him in catering, say hello; at the end of the night if you see him, you say goodbye. That was about it. Well, what if we tell him about this idea? So we garnished the courage to go up to him.”

On e-mailing Edge their idea: “You think back, like maybe this is the ultimate blowoff, he’s like: here’s my email. Email it to me. Either way, he’s this respected veteran. I said I was gonna do something, I gotta do it now. We crafted this email, I sent it to him, and… it worked. He read it and loved it, and that got the ball rolling.”

On why the Edgeheads worked: “It was real. Matt and I were truly big fans of his. We were green as hell and truly learning from him.”

On how much they learned from working so closely with Edge: “I’ve said this a million times, in 2008, he’s the best wrestler in the world. He’s the WWE champion, the top guy. He works the main event of the live events, all the pay-per-views. We couldn’t have had a better seat to watch him do it. It was invaluable experience that I think, and Matt I’m sure would tell you to, shaped our whole careers. Cause it was an insane zero to sixty thing.”

