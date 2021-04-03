Brian Myers Originally Considered For WWE A&E Memorabilia Series

Fightful Select recently spoke with Brian Myers, who revealed that he was considered for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which will premiere on A&E later this month. Myers said that he did a sizzle reel for the spot, but the job eventually went to NXT’s AJ Francis. It was noted that WWE has been high on Francis as a host for “quite some time” and he had even been considered to host RAW Underground at one point.

Most Wanted Treasures will premiere on April 18.