Brian Myers Praises AEW’s Tony Khan, Says Khan Is a ‘Legit Wrestling Fan’

– During a recent interview with Fightful, Impact Wrestling talent and former WWE Superstar Brian Myers discussed AEW President Tony Khan and getting to meet and chat with Khan now that he’s appeared at Impact TV tapings for the inter-promotional angle between Impact and AEW. Below is an excerpt from Myers speaking on Tony Khan:

“Oh, he’s awesome. So, the first time I ever got to talk to him was on my podcast. We interviewed him about the new action figures and that conversation was about action figures, but of course, it was all over the place because he’s a legit wrestling fan. Just like me and Matt. So, we were shooting the **** about everything in between and it was so fun. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s great.’ He didn’t seem like the boss of this million-dollar wrestling company. He was so fun and easy to talk to. Especially since we had something so in common. It was awesome. So, yeah, it’s cool for me to see Tony.”