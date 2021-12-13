Brian Myers Recalls His First ECW Show, Reveals Sandman Is Sober Now

Brian Myers recently recalled his memories of the first ECW show he attended and gave an update on The Sandman during a new interview. Myers spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting his Extreme Conversations podcast, and you can check out the highlights below:

On the first ECW show he attended: “The first show I went to was a TNN taping in White Plains, it was December 23, 1999. It’s when Mike Awesome wins the title back from Tanaka. I begged my older brother to take me, he had just gotten his license. I was still pretty young, I think I was a freshman in high school and he took me, I have such vivid memories of it because it made such a big impact on me. I’ve worked that building so many times for WWE. It’s a very small blip on the WWE radar when you’re doing live events and stuff. But to me, I’m like, ‘oh my god, this is the spot. Holy sh*t, so excited.’”

On the use of music in ECW: “There’s one episode that’s all about the music. To me, that was a very impactful part of ECW. If you’re a kid driving around in the car with you’re mom, or whatever, you’re not going to hear ‘Sexy Boy’ by Shawn Michaels on the radio. But you’ll hear ‘Man In A Box,’ Tommy Dreamer’s theme music by Alice In Chains. There was something about that that was so different to me as a wrestling fan that really connected with me.”

On Sandman becoming sober: “I don’t know if this is public knowledge but he’s sober right now. So if you watch him on an indie show or whatever, he’s just kind of making a mess of beers but he’s not consuming.”