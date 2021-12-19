Brian Myers On How Ronda Rousey Brought Star Power to WWE’s Women’s Roster

Brian Myers recently weighed in on Ronda Rousey’s star power that she brought to WWE and more. During his most recent conversation with Wrestling Inc, the Impact star weighed in on Rousey and Kris Statlander in separate topics, and you can see highlights below:

On training Statlander: “I always say Kris is my favorite student of all time. She’s just like a sweetheart, a wonderful human being, and literally worked so damn hard to pick up wrestling. She wasn’t a fan, per se, but she fell in love with it and saw what was going on,” he said. “She literally worked so hard and was there day and night. There were a lot of other female girls that have quit, she never quit. She would just be in there with the guys, banging it out taking the bumps and bruises. She’s such an impressive athlete too, holy s–t. She just gets better so I am very excited for her success and I don’t even think she’s scratched the surface yet.”

On missing Ronda Rousey’s star power in WWE’s women’s division: “Yeah, but they made their mark and they made their point. It’s come so far since when I started, what it was, bikini contests and nonsense. I was part of WWE the past couple of years and I saw that women matter, like, big time. They have huge fanbases, they move merch, they get superstar reactions on shows and live events. It’s really cool to see how far it’s come. I think it’s still growing, I do think losing Ronda was a big hit to the star power of the women’s roster. She brought a lot to the table, I was there for a lot of that, she’s a megastar. Bringing all the rest of the roster up to her level, which I thought was pretty cool.”

On being around Rousey on Raw: “[She is] super cool. I did tours with her and all kinds of stuff, she threw herself right into the thick of it, like one of the boys. It was really cool actually.”